Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) was valued at $10.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.135 while reaching the peak value of $10.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.13. The stock current value is $10.13.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Redemption of Class A Ordinary Shares. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has determined to redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Shares”), effective as of January 18, 2023, because the Company will not be able to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Articles”). You can read further details here

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.14 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $10.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) full year performance was 3.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -1.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.71 and $10.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 769214 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) recorded performance in the market was 0.30%, having the revenues showcasing 1.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 506.50M.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 291,067 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCAX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.84%, alongside a boost of 3.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.60% during last recorded quarter.