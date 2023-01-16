Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

At the end of the latest market close, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) was valued at $184.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $182.69 while reaching the peak value of $189.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $182.125. The stock current value is $188.13.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, AXON CLOUD UPGRADED TO HIGHEST LEVEL OF SECURITY STATUS BY US GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION. Authorization deepens Axon’s trusted partnership with US federal government agencies. You can read further details here

Axon Enterprise Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $189.62 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $164.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) full year performance was 24.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axon Enterprise Inc. shares are logging -2.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.49 and $193.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774886 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) recorded performance in the market was 13.38%, having the revenues showcasing 55.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.10B, as it employees total of 2148 workers.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Axon Enterprise Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 148.61, with a change in the price was noted +59.99. In a similar fashion, Axon Enterprise Inc. posted a movement of +46.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 495,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXON is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Axon Enterprise Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Axon Enterprise Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.76%, alongside a boost of 24.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.58% during last recorded quarter.