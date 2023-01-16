EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW), which is $8.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.83 after opening rate of $8.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.64 before closing at $8.87.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, EZCORP Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $200,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) (the “Company”), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, announced today the pricing of its private offering of $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “Convertible Notes”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes. The Convertible Notes were offered in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The Company granted an option to the initial purchasers to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional $30,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes. The sale of the Convertible Notes is expected to close on December 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

EZCORP Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.17 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $8.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) full year performance was 21.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EZCORP Inc. shares are logging -18.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.51 and $10.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 453752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) recorded performance in the market was 7.12%, having the revenues showcasing 5.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 499.53M, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, EZCORP Inc. posted a movement of -4.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 566,624 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EZPW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical breakdown of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

Raw Stochastic average of EZCORP Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of EZCORP Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.94%, alongside a boost of 21.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.95% during last recorded quarter.