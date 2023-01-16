Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

At the end of the latest market close, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) was valued at $128.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $126.62 while reaching the peak value of $129.925 and lowest value recorded on the day was $125.961. The stock current value is $128.65.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, THE DICK’S SPORTING GOODS FOUNDATION CELEBRATED SPORTS MATTER DAY IN HOUSTON BY DONATING SPORTS EQUIPMENT TO 10,000 LOCAL YOUTH. World Series Champion & MVP Jeremy Peña and Basketball Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes partnered with The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation to give back to youth athletes from under-resourced Houston communities . You can read further details here

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.12 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $118.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) full year performance was 11.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.45 and $131.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 812971 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) recorded performance in the market was 6.95%, having the revenues showcasing 14.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.73B, as it employees total of 17800 workers.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 113.23, with a change in the price was noted +18.28. In a similar fashion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted a movement of +16.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,677,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKS is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.78%, alongside a boost of 11.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.58% during last recorded quarter.