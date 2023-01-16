Denbury Inc. (DEN) is on the roll with an average volume of 659.24K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Denbury Inc. (DEN), which is $89.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $90.38 after opening rate of $88.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $87.0038 before closing at $88.27.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, Denbury to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference. Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussing carbon capture economics and development at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website at www.denbury.com the same morning. You can read further details here

Denbury Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.38 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $79.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) full year performance was 14.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denbury Inc. shares are logging -14.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.59 and $104.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 593786 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denbury Inc. (DEN) recorded performance in the market was 2.72%, having the revenues showcasing -6.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.40B, as it employees total of 756 workers.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 88.75, with a change in the price was noted -1.55. In a similar fashion, Denbury Inc. posted a movement of -1.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 719,994 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DEN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Denbury Inc. (DEN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Denbury Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.41%, alongside a boost of 14.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.45% during last recorded quarter.