Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Bunge Limited (BG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bunge Limited (BG), which is $100.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $100.81 after opening rate of $100.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $99.58 before closing at $100.54.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com. You can read further details here

Bunge Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $101.25 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $91.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Bunge Limited (BG) full year performance was 1.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bunge Limited shares are logging -21.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.41 and $128.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 595862 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bunge Limited (BG) recorded performance in the market was 0.65%, having the revenues showcasing 11.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.06B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bunge Limited (BG)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Bunge Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, Bunge Limited posted a movement of +1.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,190,209 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BG is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of Bunge Limited (BG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bunge Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.21%, alongside a boost of 1.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.15% during last recorded quarter.