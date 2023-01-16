Analysts Mean recommendation for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO), which is $1.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.4444 after opening rate of $1.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.13 before closing at $1.17.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) full year performance was -86.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -91.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $15.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) recorded performance in the market was 67.45%, having the revenues showcasing -87.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.90M, as it employees total of 96 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.4668, with a change in the price was noted -8.86. In a similar fashion, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -87.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 107,659 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.16%, alongside a downfall of -86.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -87.19% during last recorded quarter.