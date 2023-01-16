Analysts Mean recommendation for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is priced at $8.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.81 and reached a high price of $9.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.02. The stock touched a low price of $8.08.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, C4 Therapeutics Announces 2023 Strategic Priorities to Advance Portfolio of Targeted Protein Degradation Medicines. Phase 1/2 Trial of CFT7455, an IKZF1/3 MonoDAC™ Degrader, Continues to Progress with Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data Expected in 2H 2023; Enrollment Open for Arm Evaluating CFT7455 in Combination with Dexamethasone. You can read further details here

C4 Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.41 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $5.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) full year performance was -71.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -72.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.84 and $30.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 456783 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) recorded performance in the market was 44.75%, having the revenues showcasing 3.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 441.60M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.74, with a change in the price was noted -2.52. In a similar fashion, C4 Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -22.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 469,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCCC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of C4 Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of C4 Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.77%, alongside a downfall of -71.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.26% during last recorded quarter.