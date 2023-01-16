Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), which is $43.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.4606 after opening rate of $42.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.735 before closing at $43.20.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Allison Transmission Collaborates with Nikola to Drive Next-Generation Vehicle Development at Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. Allison Transmission has partnered with Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, to conduct testing of its Class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison’s state-of-the-art Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center. You can read further details here

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.53 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $41.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) full year performance was 15.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares are logging -4.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.63 and $45.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 555253 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) recorded performance in the market was 4.16%, having the revenues showcasing 17.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.00B, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.71, with a change in the price was noted +5.86. In a similar fashion, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +15.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 851,118 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALSN is recording 3.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.28.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.92%, alongside a boost of 15.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.58% during last recorded quarter.