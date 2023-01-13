The Stars are Aligning for Holders of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), which is $2.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.76 after opening rate of $2.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.21 before closing at $2.22.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, PaxMedica, Inc. Launches Updated Corporate Website at PaxMedica.com. Update Offers More Comprehensive Understanding of PaxMedica’s Focus, Process and Progress. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PaxMedica Inc. shares are logging -75.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 696902 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) recorded performance in the market was 25.12%, having the revenues showcasing 11.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.39M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PaxMedica Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXMD is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.12%. The shares increased approximately by 11.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.40% during last recorded quarter.