The countdown is on: MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), which is $12.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.00 after opening rate of $13.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.42 before closing at $13.20.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, MINISO’s Rapid Store Expansion Continues Apace in India with Number of New Store Openings Reaching New Highs Since Pandemic Began. The globally popular lifestyle retailer sees around 60 new MINISO stores opened in India this year, for an expected total of about 220 stores in over 120 cities since the opening of its first store in Gurugram in 2017. You can read further details here

MINISO Group Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.66 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $10.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) full year performance was 26.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -7.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $13.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 840940 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 17.80%, having the revenues showcasing 144.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.16B, as it employees total of 3372 workers.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.90, with a change in the price was noted +6.84. In a similar fashion, MINISO Group Holding Limited posted a movement of +117.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 791,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNSO is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of MINISO Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.63%, alongside a boost of 26.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 144.96% during last recorded quarter.