Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD). It is currently valued at $19.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.045, after setting-off with the price of $19.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.75.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Starwood Property Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.05 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $18.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) full year performance was -21.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are logging -22.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.69 and $25.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2023988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) recorded performance in the market was 9.00%, having the revenues showcasing 5.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.07B, as it employees total of 277 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starwood Property Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.59, with a change in the price was noted -3.65. In a similar fashion, Starwood Property Trust Inc. posted a movement of -15.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,622,821 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STWD is recording 3.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.99.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starwood Property Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starwood Property Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.17%, alongside a downfall of -21.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.55% during last recorded quarter.