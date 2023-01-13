Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) was up 9.94%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA). It is currently valued at $13.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.74, after setting-off with the price of $12.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.185 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.47.Recently in News on December 10, 2022, Kura Oncology Presents Updated Clinical Data from KOMET-001 Trial of Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. – 30% CR rate at 600 mg in 20 patients with relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML –– Low frequency of differentiation syndrome, including 5% rate (1/20) of ≥ Grade 3 among NPM1-mutant patients treated at 600 mg –– 600 mg determined as recommended Phase 2 dose for ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant AML following positive Type C meeting with FDA –– Company expects to dose first patient in Phase 2 registration-directed trial in NPM1-mutant AML in first quarter of 2023 –– Further clinical development of KTM2A-rearranged AML to be pursued in combination with standards of care –– Multiple combination studies of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML anticipated in 2023 –– Management to host investor event today at 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET –. You can read further details here

Kura Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.74 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $11.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) full year performance was 1.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kura Oncology Inc. shares are logging -31.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.41 and $19.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1083982 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) recorded performance in the market was 10.48%, having the revenues showcasing -10.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 942.84M, as it employees total of 127 workers.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kura Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.20, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, Kura Oncology Inc. posted a movement of -10.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 988,668 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KURA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kura Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kura Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.65%, alongside a boost of 1.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.22% during last recorded quarter.