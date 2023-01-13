Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA). It is currently valued at $0.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.3309, after setting-off with the price of $0.2805. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.235 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.26.Recently in News on December 30, 2022, Avaya Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) (“Avaya” or “the Company”), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that on December 29, 2022, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s common stock from the NYSE. You can read further details here

Avaya Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3988 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) full year performance was -98.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avaya Holdings Corp. shares are logging -98.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $20.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11139450 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) recorded performance in the market was 33.47%, having the revenues showcasing -77.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.33M, as it employees total of 8063 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avaya Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1837, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Avaya Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -65.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,092,221 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.54.

Technical breakdown of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Avaya Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Avaya Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.86%, alongside a downfall of -98.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -77.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.64% during last recorded quarter.