Recent Change of -11.74% in the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). It is currently valued at $4.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.87, after setting-off with the price of $4.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.24.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, BED BATH & BEYOND INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 26, 2022. You can read further details here

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.87 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) full year performance was -60.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares are logging -84.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 264.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $30.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 109041253 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) recorded performance in the market was 108.76%, having the revenues showcasing -0.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 596.00M, as it employees total of 32000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 9 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.08, with a change in the price was noted -4.26. In a similar fashion, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted a movement of -46.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,376,322 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Raw Stochastic average of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 108.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.78%, alongside a downfall of -60.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 210.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 67.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.76% during last recorded quarter.