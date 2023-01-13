Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: IAA Inc. (IAA)

At the end of the latest market close, IAA Inc. (IAA) was valued at $39.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.13 while reaching the peak value of $39.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.00. The stock current value is $39.47.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Ritchie Bros. and IAA Announce Receipt of Regulatory Clearances for Proposed Merger. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (“Ritchie Bros.”) and IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) (“IAA”), today announced expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and receipt of a no-action letter from the Canadian Commissioner of Competition with respect to the pending acquisition of IAA by Ritchie Bros. The parties have received all necessary regulatory clearance required pursuant to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization between the parties dated as of November 7, 2022. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to approval by Ritchie Bros. shareholders of the issuance of Ritchie Bros. common shares in connection with the acquisition, adoption of the merger agreement by IAA stockholders, and other customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

IAA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.48 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $38.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/23.

IAA Inc. (IAA) full year performance was -16.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IAA Inc. shares are logging -20.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.32 and $49.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2221914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IAA Inc. (IAA) recorded performance in the market was -1.32%, having the revenues showcasing 13.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.22B, as it employees total of 4446 workers.

Specialists analysis on IAA Inc. (IAA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IAA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.99, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, IAA Inc. posted a movement of +6.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,426,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IAA is recording 2.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: IAA Inc. (IAA)

Raw Stochastic average of IAA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.86%, alongside a downfall of -16.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.26% during last recorded quarter.