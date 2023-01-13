Magnite Inc. (MGNI) market price of $10.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) was valued at $10.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.67 while reaching the peak value of $10.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.99. The stock current value is $10.02.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Brightcove and Magnite Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost Ad Monetization for CTV and Online Video (OLV) Publishers. Capabilities from Magnite and SpringServe will provide more transparency into available ad supply and help unlock greater revenue opportunities. You can read further details here

Magnite Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.09 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $9.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) full year performance was -39.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnite Inc. shares are logging -40.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.59 and $16.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2144538 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnite Inc. (MGNI) recorded performance in the market was -5.38%, having the revenues showcasing 55.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 876 workers.

The Analysts eye on Magnite Inc. (MGNI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Magnite Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Magnite Inc. posted a movement of +14.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,689,269 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGNI is recording 0.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.89.

Technical rundown of Magnite Inc. (MGNI)

Raw Stochastic average of Magnite Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Magnite Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.59%, alongside a downfall of -39.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.35% during last recorded quarter.