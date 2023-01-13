Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH), which is $1.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.8791 after opening rate of $1.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.77 before closing at $1.81.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement of $4.3 Million of Senior Secured Convertible Note and Warrants. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) while reducing side effects, announced the issuance of a $4.3 million senior secured convertible note and warrant to an institutional investor. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals will receive initial gross proceeds of $4.0 million. In addition, the four-year warrant to purchase up to approximately 1.018 million shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ common stock at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, upon exercise, would result in additional proceeds of approximately $2.4 million if the warrants are exercised by the investor. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1064803 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was -9.69%, having the revenues showcasing -44.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.16M.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.69%. The shares increased approximately by -9.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.34% during last recorded quarter.