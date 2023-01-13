Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) was valued at $28.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.13 while reaching the peak value of $28.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.3587. The stock current value is $27.50.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Crestwood Provides Fourth Quarter Operational Update. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) today announced that it expects fourth quarter 2022 financial results to be impacted by extreme winter weather events that adversely impacted volumes and well connect activity across Crestwood’s gathering & processing assets during the quarter. The severity and duration of these weather events forced producers to contend with surface equipment freezing, widespread power outages, and limited road accessibility, which resulted in well shut-ins, facility downtime, and delays in drilling and completion activity. Compared with previous expectations underpinning prior full-year 2022 guidance, Crestwood estimates fourth quarter Williston Basin gathering volumes to have decreased by approximately 15%, and Powder River Basin and Delaware Basin gas gathering volumes to have decreased by approximately 5% to 10%. As a result, Crestwood anticipates that its full-year 2022 financial results will be slightly below previously provided guidance ranges. Crestwood and its producer customers have fully resumed normal operations and expect these volume disruptions to be isolated to the fourth quarter. You can read further details here

Crestwood Equity Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.65 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $25.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) full year performance was -7.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are logging -16.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.88 and $32.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1667041 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) recorded performance in the market was 5.00%, having the revenues showcasing -4.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.77B, as it employees total of 645 workers.

The Analysts eye on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.50, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Crestwood Equity Partners LP posted a movement of +2.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 582,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEQP is recording 2.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.69.

Technical rundown of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Raw Stochastic average of Crestwood Equity Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.26%, alongside a downfall of -7.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.84% during last recorded quarter.