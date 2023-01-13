cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) was valued at $0.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.26 while reaching the peak value of $0.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.25. The stock current value is $0.29.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, cbdMD Welcomes Shannon Charles as Chief Marketing Officer. Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2023) – cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces the appointment of Shannon Charles as Chief Marketing Officer. Shannon is a veteran in health and wellness with over a decade of success in the Natural Product Industry. She has a proven record in driving growth across B&M retail, warehouse club stores, ecommerce, as well as international markets. Shannon’s leadership has supported the successful brand stories of Naturade, NeoCell, and NutraNext, which the latter was ultimately acquired by The Clorox Co during her tenure. You can read further details here

cbdMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2900 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $0.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) full year performance was -73.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, cbdMD Inc. shares are logging -77.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 548011 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recorded performance in the market was 26.74%, having the revenues showcasing 12.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.29M, as it employees total of 90 workers.

Specialists analysis on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2877, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, cbdMD Inc. posted a movement of -34.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 239,726 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YCBD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.27%, alongside a downfall of -73.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.82% during last recorded quarter.