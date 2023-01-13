Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) canâ€™t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.05M

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is priced at $95.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $96.81 and reached a high price of $96.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $96.87. The stock touched a low price of $94.55.Recently in News on December 16, 2022, Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Friday, January 27, 2023. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending December 31, 2022). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call. You can read further details here

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $105.32 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $94.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) full year performance was 10.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares are logging -15.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.68 and $112.55.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2395478 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) recorded performance in the market was -8.69%, having the revenues showcasing 1.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.56B, as it employees total of 30000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.15, with a change in the price was noted -3.56. In a similar fashion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation posted a movement of -3.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 956,157 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAH is recording 2.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.29.

Technical breakdown of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.73%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 7.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.79%, alongside a boost of 10.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.24% during last recorded quarter.