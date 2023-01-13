Akanda Corp. (AKAN): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akanda Corp. (AKAN), which is $0.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2099 after opening rate of $0.1899 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.18 before closing at $0.19.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Akanda Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer On Paid Leave of Absence. International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tej Virk has been on a paid leave of absence both administrative and personal since November 30, 2022, pending an independent investigation being conducted by Canmart Directors and counsel. During his leave, Mr. Virk is not expected to perform any responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company or any responsibilities as an officer of any of the Company’s subsidiaries. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. shares are logging -99.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $31.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503999 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was 40.74%, having the revenues showcasing -15.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.14M.

Market experts do have their say about Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3512, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Akanda Corp. posted a movement of -72.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 568,560 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Akanda Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Akanda Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.74%. The shares increased approximately by 30.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.78% during last recorded quarter.