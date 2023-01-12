Under Armour Inc. (UA): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Under Armour Inc. (UA) is priced at $9.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.71 and reached a high price of $9.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.72. The stock touched a low price of $9.61.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES STEPHANIE LINNARTZ AS PRESIDENT AND CEO. — Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that Stephanie Linnartz will join the company as President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of its Board of Directors, effective February 27, 2023. Her appointment follows a thorough and deliberate search led by a committee of independent members of Under Armour’s Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.83 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $8.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -41.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -45.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.74 and $17.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 816824 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was 8.97%, having the revenues showcasing 53.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.67B.

The Analysts eye on Under Armour Inc. (UA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.35. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +16.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,355,254 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.23%, alongside a downfall of -41.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.55% during last recorded quarter.