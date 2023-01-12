The countdown is on: Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is priced at $119.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $120.04 and reached a high price of $120.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $119.79. The stock touched a low price of $119.02.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Ross Stores Reports Third Quarter Earnings, Updates Fourth Quarter Guidance. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 of $1.00 on net income of $342 million. These results compare to earnings per share of $1.09 on net income of $385 million for the 13 weeks ended October 30, 2021. Sales for the 2022 third quarter were $4.6 billion, in line with the prior year, with comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021. You can read further details here

Ross Stores Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $122.44 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $114.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) full year performance was 15.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ross Stores Inc. shares are logging -2.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.24 and $122.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2533856 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) recorded performance in the market was 2.99%, having the revenues showcasing 38.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.09B, as it employees total of 100000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 99.06, with a change in the price was noted +27.54. In a similar fashion, Ross Stores Inc. posted a movement of +29.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,574,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ROST is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Technical rundown of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

Raw Stochastic average of Ross Stores Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Ross Stores Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.61%, alongside a boost of 15.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.77% during last recorded quarter.