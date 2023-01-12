Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $32.00

At the end of the latest market close, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) was valued at $37.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.01 while reaching the peak value of $39.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $37.81. The stock current value is $38.97.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Tempur Sealy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9th. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Tempur Sealy International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.44 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $33.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) full year performance was -11.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares are logging -13.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.03 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3934998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) recorded performance in the market was 13.52%, having the revenues showcasing 50.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.50B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Tempur Sealy International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.36, with a change in the price was noted +10.03. In a similar fashion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted a movement of +34.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,944,265 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.14%, alongside a downfall of -11.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.52% during last recorded quarter.