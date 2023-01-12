Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.225 and reached a high price of $0.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.22. The stock touched a low price of $0.222.

Shift Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3145 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.1520 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) full year performance was -92.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -92.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $3.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2459052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was 50.44%, having the revenues showcasing -61.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.87M, as it employees total of 1360 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4955, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -78.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,124,417 in trading volumes.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shift Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.67%, alongside a downfall of -92.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.38% during last recorded quarter.