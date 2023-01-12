SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) was valued at $57.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $58.21 while reaching the peak value of $58.265 and lowest value recorded on the day was $55.405. The stock current value is $55.77.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Results. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2022[1]. You can read further details here

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.00 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $53.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) full year performance was -16.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -27.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.01 and $76.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1678745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) recorded performance in the market was 4.22%, having the revenues showcasing 15.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.40B, as it employees total of 2800 workers.

Specialists analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +1.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 825,873 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.29%, alongside a downfall of -16.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.80% during last recorded quarter.