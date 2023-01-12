Recent Change of -2.48% in the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is priced at $39.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $40.38 and reached a high price of $40.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $40.37. The stock touched a low price of $39.73.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, New Oriental to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 17, 2023. New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on January 17, 2023. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 17, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 17, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:. You can read further details here

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.15 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $33.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) full year performance was 128.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -6.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 368.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.40 and $42.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 752859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recorded performance in the market was 15.94%, having the revenues showcasing 76.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.56B, as it employees total of 46653 workers.

Analysts verdict on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.28, with a change in the price was noted +15.80. In a similar fashion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +66.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,303,280 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDU is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.66%, alongside a boost of 128.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.06% during last recorded quarter.