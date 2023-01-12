Reason’s why ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $5.12

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is priced at $3.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.64 and reached a high price of $3.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.65. The stock touched a low price of $3.38.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, ADMA Biologics Announces FDA Approval for Room Temperature Storage of ASCENIV™ & BIVIGAM®. FDA approvals for both ASCENIV and BIVIGAM provide for room temperature (25°C) storage conditions for up to 4 weeks during the first 24 months of the 36-month approved shelf life. You can read further details here

ADMA Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.98 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $3.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) full year performance was 152.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are logging -14.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3570644 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) recorded performance in the market was -12.63%, having the revenues showcasing 36.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 732.07M, as it employees total of 527 workers.

Analysts verdict on ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ADMA Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.98, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +35.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,193,091 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMA is recording 1.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ADMA Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ADMA Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.34%, alongside a boost of 152.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.14% during last recorded quarter.