Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is priced at $15.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.96 and reached a high price of $14.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.39. The stock touched a low price of $13.67.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Nine Energy Service Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. Revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDAA of $167.4 million, $14.3 million and $32.6 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.32 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $11.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 1244.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging 5.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1619.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $14.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1097444 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was -0.96%, having the revenues showcasing 303.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 462.64M, as it employees total of 944 workers.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.91, with a change in the price was noted +12.19. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +395.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,184,097 in trading volumes.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nine Energy Service Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 531.14%, alongside a boost of 1244.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 303.08% during last recorded quarter.