Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.13

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW). It is currently valued at $208.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $208.72, after setting-off with the price of $202.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $202.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $201.40.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, Lowe’s Outlines Next Chapter of Total Home Strategy to Fuel Long-Term Growth. –Updates Long-Term Financial Targets–. You can read further details here

Lowe’s Companies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $208.72 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $194.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) full year performance was -15.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares are logging -18.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $170.12 and $254.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2780262 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) recorded performance in the market was 4.69%, having the revenues showcasing 6.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 126.01B, as it employees total of 200000 workers.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Lowe’s Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 199.13, with a change in the price was noted -7.88. In a similar fashion, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted a movement of -3.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,477,918 in trading volumes.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lowe’s Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lowe’s Companies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.38%, alongside a downfall of -15.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.19% during last recorded quarter.