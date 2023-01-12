Here is why VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.49%

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is priced at $0.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.33 and reached a high price of $0.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.31. The stock touched a low price of $0.25.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Evolution unveils new fleet electrification partnership with VivoPower’s Tembo unit for its light utility vehicle fleet. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo EV Australia Pty Ltd (“Tembo Australia”), has entered into a Supply Agreement with the Evolution Group Holdings Limited (“EGH”, “Evolution”) for the full electrification of its fleet of light utility vehicles for traffic management and fleet management. Under the definitive agreement, Tembo Australia will convert existing and new vehicles to full electric over the next 5 years, subject to the successful completion of commercial and technical on-road trials, with a target to have the first fully electrified utility vehicle certified and roadworthy in 2023. You can read further details here

VivoPower International PLC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3319 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.2403 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) full year performance was -90.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VivoPower International PLC shares are logging -91.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 664766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) recorded performance in the market was 5.56%, having the revenues showcasing -62.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.74M, as it employees total of 242 workers.

Specialists analysis on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VivoPower International PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5885, with a change in the price was noted -0.95. In a similar fashion, VivoPower International PLC posted a movement of -78.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 161,418 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VVPR is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.88%, alongside a downfall of -90.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.47% during last recorded quarter.