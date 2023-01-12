GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), which is $2.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.78 after opening rate of $2.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.253 before closing at $2.25.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, GreenPower Delivers a Record 101 All-Electric Vehicles in its Third Quarter. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced delivery of 101 vehicles for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, a substantial increase over prior quarters. The majority of the deliveries were EV Star Cab and Chassis, as well as EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars and the first delivery of the award-winning Nano BEAST Type A school bus. You can read further details here

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.78 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) full year performance was -62.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares are logging -71.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $9.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 502967 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) recorded performance in the market was 56.07%, having the revenues showcasing 22.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.39M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Analysts verdict on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. posted a movement of -18.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,547 in trading volumes.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.43%, alongside a downfall of -62.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.73% during last recorded quarter.