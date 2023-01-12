Gear up for the change! Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has hit the volume of 794592

For the readers interested in the stock health of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA). It is currently valued at $1.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.30.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Forza’s FX1 Passes 30 MPH Milestone During Water Testing as Company Continues to Perfect Performance to Reach Higher Speeds. Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) (“Forza,” the “Company”), a new developer of electric sport boats with a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating, today announced that its 25-foot electric-powered FX1 catamaran reached 30 miles per hour during a scheduled water test (FX1 Video). “This is a significant milestone and achievement,” remarks Jim Leffew, CEO and President of Forza X1, Inc. “We are conducting intensive testing of our fully integrated electric boat, and reaching 30 MPH is a great indicator that our proprietary outboard motor and control system are operating as designed.” You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forza X1 Inc. shares are logging -89.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 794592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) recorded performance in the market was 26.56%, having the revenues showcasing -13.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.83M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forza X1 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1301, with a change in the price was noted -5.24. In a similar fashion, Forza X1 Inc. posted a movement of -76.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 971,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRZA is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Raw Stochastic average of Forza X1 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Forza X1 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.56%. The shares increased approximately by 27.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.37% during last recorded quarter.