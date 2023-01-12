Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.09M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), which is $30.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.03 after opening rate of $29.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.18 before closing at $28.75.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences. You can read further details here

Evolent Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.81 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $25.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) full year performance was 27.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolent Health Inc. shares are logging -22.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.36 and $39.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 618813 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) recorded performance in the market was 2.39%, having the revenues showcasing -5.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.83B, as it employees total of 3500 workers.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evolent Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.06, with a change in the price was noted -4.11. In a similar fashion, Evolent Health Inc. posted a movement of -11.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,088,396 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evolent Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evolent Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.71%, alongside a boost of 27.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.43% during last recorded quarter.