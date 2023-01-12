Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Suzano S.A. (SUZ). It is currently valued at $9.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.56, after setting-off with the price of $9.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.395 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.56.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Suzano at China International Import Expo 2022. Showcasing its open innovation eco-system and new bio-based solutions to reinforce its commitment to China. You can read further details here

Suzano S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.72 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $8.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) full year performance was -7.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suzano S.A. shares are logging -23.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.70 and $12.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 796859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suzano S.A. (SUZ) recorded performance in the market was 3.46%, having the revenues showcasing 6.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.66B.

The Analysts eye on Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Suzano S.A. posted a movement of +0.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,650,625 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Suzano S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.03%, alongside a downfall of -7.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.70% during last recorded quarter.