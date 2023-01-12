BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) was valued at $0.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.78 while reaching the peak value of $0.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.76. The stock current value is $3.13.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, BigBear.ai Secures 10-Year Multiple Award $900 Million IDIQ Contract with the U.S. Air Force. The Company Will Compete for Task Orders Supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Architectures and Integration Directorate to Drive Innovation and Development of Multi-Domain Systems. You can read further details here

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8500 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $0.6743 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) full year performance was -83.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -80.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $16.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 73320969 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 25.59%, having the revenues showcasing -33.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.76M, as it employees total of 665 workers.

The Analysts eye on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1757, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +77.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,405,217 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.08%.

Considering, the past performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.56%, alongside a downfall of -83.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.90% during last recorded quarter.