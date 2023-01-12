Analysts Mean recommendation for Neonode Inc. (NEON) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Neonode Inc. (NEON), which is $8.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.4299 after opening rate of $7.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.90 before closing at $6.90.Recently in News on December 23, 2022, Neonode and EPICNPOC Announce Collaboration to Leverage Contactless Touch to Enhance Human-Machine Interactions. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and EPICNPOC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver a multimodal HMI development platform for automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers that combines contactless touch input with graphical user interfaces, script recognition, voice interfaces, gesture sensing, audio and lighting for use in vehicle cockpits. You can read further details here

Neonode Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.43 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $5.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) full year performance was 9.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neonode Inc. shares are logging -11.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $9.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6290942 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neonode Inc. (NEON) recorded performance in the market was 54.55%, having the revenues showcasing 122.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.78M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Neonode Inc. (NEON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neonode Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.32, with a change in the price was noted +4.51. In a similar fashion, Neonode Inc. posted a movement of +113.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEON is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Neonode Inc. (NEON)

Raw Stochastic average of Neonode Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Neonode Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.08%, alongside a boost of 9.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 122.51% during last recorded quarter.