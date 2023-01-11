Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is priced at $2.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.18 and reached a high price of $2.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.21. The stock touched a low price of $2.10.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, CleanSpark Releases December 2022 Bitcoin Mining Update. Company hits new daily production high of 22 bitcoin; Mines a record 4,621 bitcoin for calendar year 2022, up 200% from the prior calendar year. You can read further details here

CleanSpark Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.47 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $1.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) full year performance was -69.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CleanSpark Inc. shares are logging -82.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.74 and $13.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3762406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) recorded performance in the market was 20.10%, having the revenues showcasing -15.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.71M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Analysts verdict on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.01, with a change in the price was noted -2.64. In a similar fashion, CleanSpark Inc. posted a movement of -51.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,752,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSK is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CleanSpark Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CleanSpark Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.11%, alongside a downfall of -69.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.81% during last recorded quarter.