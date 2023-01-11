Reason’s why BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $9.75

At the end of the latest market close, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) was valued at $5.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.87 while reaching the peak value of $5.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.05. The stock current value is $5.12.Recently in News on December 29, 2022, BioVie Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R). RedChip Companies will air a new interview BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S. You can read further details here

BioVie Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.93 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $5.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) full year performance was 4.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioVie Inc. shares are logging -64.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 286.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $14.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 756199 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioVie Inc. (BIVI) recorded performance in the market was -34.11%, having the revenues showcasing 91.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 167.99M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the BioVie Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.60, with a change in the price was noted +2.12. In a similar fashion, BioVie Inc. posted a movement of +70.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 916,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIVI is recording 2.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.12.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BioVie Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BioVie Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 173.80%, alongside a boost of 4.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.76% during last recorded quarter.