Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), which is $102.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $102.82 after opening rate of $102.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $101.79 before closing at $102.30.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Philip Morris International Introduces New Biodiversity and Water Ambitions and Announces Achievement of ‘Triple A’ from the CDP. The new biodiversity and water ambitions are introduced in a dedicated report that outlines PMI’s approach to preserve nature, building on its 2025 Roadmap. You can read further details here

Philip Morris International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.43 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $99.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) full year performance was 3.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Philip Morris International Inc. shares are logging -9.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.85 and $112.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4272652 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) recorded performance in the market was 0.97%, having the revenues showcasing 21.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.33B, as it employees total of 69600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Philip Morris International Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Philip Morris International Inc. posted a movement of +1.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,639,473 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Philip Morris International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.94%, alongside a boost of 3.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.65% during last recorded quarter.