Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) was valued at $0.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2373 while reaching the peak value of $0.277 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2202. The stock current value is $0.26.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Meten Holding Group Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: METX), an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services and actively developing metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining businesses, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 16, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Meten Holding Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2800 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $0.1750 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -96.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares are logging -96.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $7.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1201720 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 50.74%, having the revenues showcasing -14.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98M, as it employees total of 1229 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3442, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. posted a movement of -68.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 300,267 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Meten Holding Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.78%, alongside a downfall of -96.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.35% during last recorded quarter.