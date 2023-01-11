Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 102.53K

At the end of the latest market close, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) was valued at $3.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.195 while reaching the peak value of $3.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.02. The stock current value is $5.10.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Top Line Results of Phase 2A Clinical Trial of LP-10. Results to be Presented at BIOTECH SHOWCASETM 2023 on Wednesday, January 11th at 2:00pm PST. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -33.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $7.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19928382 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) recorded performance in the market was -0.64%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.32M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.64%. The shares -2.81% in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.