Investors have a limited window left to buy Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG). It is currently valued at $1.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.75, after setting-off with the price of $1.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.75.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Addentax Group Corp. Announces Entry of a Securities Purchase Agreement. Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors for the sale and issuance of a new series of senior secured convertible notes in the original principal amount of $16,666,666.66 (the “Notes”) and common stock purchase warrants purchase up to 16,077,172 shares of common stock of the Company (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of $1.25 per share, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds, after original issue discount will total $15 million. You can read further details here

Addentax Group Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) full year performance was -95.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addentax Group Corp. shares are logging -99.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $656.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542044 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) recorded performance in the market was 50.26%, having the revenues showcasing -38.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.27M, as it employees total of 126 workers.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Addentax Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATXG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Addentax Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Addentax Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -97.40%, alongside a downfall of -95.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 49.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.31% during last recorded quarter.