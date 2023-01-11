Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is priced at $0.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7484 and reached a high price of $0.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.72.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, ElectraMeccanica Announces Partnership With Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. Vehicles Presented to Committee at Kick-off Media Event. You can read further details here

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8000 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.6061 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) full year performance was -63.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares are logging -67.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $2.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 906387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) recorded performance in the market was 31.85%, having the revenues showcasing -24.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.13M, as it employees total of 216 workers.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1439, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted a movement of -49.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 841,467 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOLO is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.14%, alongside a downfall of -63.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.19% during last recorded quarter.