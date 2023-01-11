Do Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) beta value of 2.22 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT). It is currently valued at $16.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.37, after setting-off with the price of $15.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.75.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call. Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

Liberty Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.37 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $14.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) full year performance was 33.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liberty Energy Inc. shares are logging -19.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.45 and $20.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3809454 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) recorded performance in the market was 1.06%, having the revenues showcasing 12.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.94B, as it employees total of 3601 workers.

The Analysts eye on Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Liberty Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.32, with a change in the price was noted +2.37. In a similar fashion, Liberty Energy Inc. posted a movement of +17.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,428,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LBRT is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Liberty Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.53%, alongside a boost of 33.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.52% during last recorded quarter.