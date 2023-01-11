Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $1.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.79, after setting-off with the price of $1.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.78.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Camber Energy Regains Compliance with Continued Listing Standards. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on January 3, 2023 it received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) advising that the deficiency set forth in the Exchange’s notification letter to the Company on November 7, 2022 has now been resolved and the Company is back in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.6700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -95.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -98.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $99.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1679125 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -15.35%, having the revenues showcasing -82.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.05M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.6363, with a change in the price was noted -16.14. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -90.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,282,987 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.90%, alongside a downfall of -95.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.65% during last recorded quarter.