Cactus Inc. (WHD): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cactus Inc. (WHD), which is $54.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $57.40 after opening rate of $55.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $54.538 before closing at $56.86.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Cactus Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering (the “Offering”) of 2,803,739 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. Cactus has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 420,561 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is expected to close on January 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Cactus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.40 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $48.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) full year performance was 33.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cactus Inc. shares are logging -15.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.70 and $64.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1165941 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cactus Inc. (WHD) recorded performance in the market was 13.13%, having the revenues showcasing 37.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.05B, as it employees total of 1037 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cactus Inc. (WHD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cactus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.70, with a change in the price was noted +12.62. In a similar fashion, Cactus Inc. posted a movement of +30.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 424,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WHD is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Raw Stochastic average of Cactus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cactus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.12%, alongside a boost of 33.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.18% during last recorded quarter.