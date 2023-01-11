Buying a WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is possibly the most advantageous right now

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is priced at $0.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.495 and reached a high price of $0.539, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.51. The stock touched a low price of $0.485.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, WeTrade Group Inc. Allies with Hangzhou Parallel Space to Develop Virtual Human Technology. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Hangzhou Parallel Space Network Technology Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou Parallel Space). Hechun Wei, Chief Executive Officer of WeTrade, and Mr. Thomas, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hangzhou Parallel Space, attended the meeting and signed the Agreement. The senior management of both parties participated in this signing ceremony. Pursuant to the Agreement, the two companies will work together to jointly set up Parallel Space Intelligent Network Technology Co., LTD (Parallel Space Intelligent). You can read further details here

WeTrade Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5390 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.3629 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) full year performance was -93.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -99.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 975828 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was 50.00%, having the revenues showcasing -46.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.08M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0897, with a change in the price was noted -4.64. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of -90.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,547,323 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WeTrade Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -95.34%, alongside a downfall of -93.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.88% during last recorded quarter.