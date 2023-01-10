WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) was valued at $0.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.0884 while reaching the peak value of $0.0924 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.0871. The stock current value is $0.09.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, WiSA to Demonstrate a Wireless 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Platform Powered by WiSA DS Technology at CES 2023. WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will demonstrate a new Dolby Atmos soundbar system platform for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-7. The platform, powered by WiSA DS technology, is designed to allow WiSA member brands to create soundbar systems with four channels of true up-firing Dolby Atmos sound at velocity retail price points as low as $499 and be in market as early as Q3 2023. You can read further details here

WiSA Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1049 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.0867 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) full year performance was -93.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WiSA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -93.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17155561 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) recorded performance in the market was -15.68%, having the revenues showcasing -84.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

The Analysts eye on WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the WiSA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4035, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, WiSA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -86.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,372,443 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WISA is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Raw Stochastic average of WiSA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.45%.

Considering, the past performance of WiSA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.47%, alongside a downfall of -93.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.33% during last recorded quarter.